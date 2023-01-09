ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Good Start for 'Elevated' Events, LIV Golf's Quiet Winter and a Tweaked PGA Tour Fall

By SI Golf staff
The PGA Tour returned this week with a higher-profile Tournament of Champions, and the field and drama delivered.

Official PGA Tour golf returned this week at Kapalua and a new era began when Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in inexplicable fashion thanks in part to Collin Morikawa . On this page you'll find Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes and more from the 2023 lid-lifter in golf.

One 'Elevated' Event in the Books, and So Far, So Good for the PGA Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0wr1_0k7zCjsx00

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour's annual stop to the Plantation Course at Kapalua has always been terrific for views, but not always for big names. But in the new PGA Tour world of "elevated" events (the Tour more modestly calls them "designated" events), this one delivered nearly every star. Bob Harig says it's a positive sign for rest of the season .

LIV Golf's Second Season is Nearing, But Where's the News and Buzz?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrkss_0k7zCjsx00

Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Have you heard much official LIV Golf news lately? We haven't either. The Saudi-backed league's second season is starting next month yet, as Bob Harig writes , a full schedule and player roster hasn't been released yet. And what about a TV deal? There may be a candidate there but, again, nothing has been announced yet.

Some Reshuffling Appears Likely on PGA Tour's Fall Schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7UYG_0k7zCjsx00

Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

It's only January, but there are already rumblings of what Fall 2023 may look like on the PGA Tour. We know it won't be part of a wraparound schedule anymore, and Bob Harig explains which events may be gone entirely .

Weekly Read Fore! Things: Historic Lost Leads and the Masters Field Grows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2Qer_0k7zCjsx00

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY NETWORK

Among the nuggets in Bob Harig's Fore! Things this week is a nod to where the Masters may be going with a future exemption . As everyone knows, the tournament cherishes its connection with amateur golf, so maybe the NCAA champion—like Gordon Sargent this year—will become a permanent visitor every April.

More Coverage from SI Golf

> This Was Collin Morikawa's Day Until, Inexplicably, It Wasn't

> Final Payouts From Kapalua: Jon Rahm Banks $2.7 Million

> Watch This PGA Tour Player Masterfully Escape an Impossible Lie at Kapalua

