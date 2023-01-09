A Good Start for 'Elevated' Events, LIV Golf's Quiet Winter and a Tweaked PGA Tour Fall

The PGA Tour returned this week with a higher-profile Tournament of Champions, and the field and drama delivered.

Official PGA Tour golf returned this week at Kapalua and a new era began when Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in inexplicable fashion thanks in part to Collin Morikawa . On this page you'll find Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes and more from the 2023 lid-lifter in golf.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour's annual stop to the Plantation Course at Kapalua has always been terrific for views, but not always for big names. But in the new PGA Tour world of "elevated" events (the Tour more modestly calls them "designated" events), this one delivered nearly every star. Bob Harig says it's a positive sign for rest of the season .

Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Have you heard much official LIV Golf news lately? We haven't either. The Saudi-backed league's second season is starting next month yet, as Bob Harig writes , a full schedule and player roster hasn't been released yet. And what about a TV deal? There may be a candidate there but, again, nothing has been announced yet.

Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports

It's only January, but there are already rumblings of what Fall 2023 may look like on the PGA Tour. We know it won't be part of a wraparound schedule anymore, and Bob Harig explains which events may be gone entirely .

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY NETWORK

Among the nuggets in Bob Harig's Fore! Things this week is a nod to where the Masters may be going with a future exemption . As everyone knows, the tournament cherishes its connection with amateur golf, so maybe the NCAA champion—like Gordon Sargent this year—will become a permanent visitor every April.

