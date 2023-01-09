ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Celebration 01/14/23

This year the 46th Dr. MLK Parade Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. We extend this invitation for you, your family, and friends to join us for this wonderful occasion!. Saturday, January 14, 2023 | Town of Eatonville | 2PM. For more information click here.
EATONVILLE, FL
DPHS security guard retires after 35 years

Wanda Smith’s career at Dr. Phillips High School was nearly as long as the history of the school itself. The front-gate security guard began her position at the school six months into Dr. Phillips’ inaugural year, and she remained the booth sentry — the guardian of the Panthers — for nearly 35 years.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District

Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Health welcomes first baby of 2023

Central Florida’s first baby of the New Year was born at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Baby Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 18 inches in length. To mark the occasion, the Central Florida Diaper Bank is...
ORLANDO, FL
Remembering Bob Saget on one-year anniversary of his death at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday marks one year since the passing of comedian and actor Robert "Bob" Saget. The 65-year-old perhaps best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House," was found unresponsive, and later pronounced dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Jan. 9, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Sanford families take first step in suing the city for Hurricane Ian damages

SANFORD, Fla. - It’s been 104 days since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. On Wednesday, there are people in Sanford still out of their homes. We first told you about Lily Court on Halloween. The street is miles from the nearest flood zone, yet the neighborhood found itself under three feet of water. Seven families affected have sent letters of intent to the city asking for reimbursement for the damages. They claim the flooding could have been prevented.
SANFORD, FL
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
ORLANDO, FL
9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital names new CFO

Amy Wheeler has been named as the new chief financial officer for Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital. Wheeler will also serve as assistant vice president for Orlando Health Southeast Region, which includes Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, Orlando Health Emergency Room Osceola and Orlando Health Emergency Room Randal Park.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
ORLANDO, FL

