FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Celebration 01/14/23
This year the 46th Dr. MLK Parade Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. We extend this invitation for you, your family, and friends to join us for this wonderful occasion!. Saturday, January 14, 2023 | Town of Eatonville | 2PM. For more information click here.
Downtown Orlando ambassadors to address homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ambassadors patrol the streets of downtown Orlando from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. But now, they have a new mission: tackling the city’s homeless problem to keep families off the street. The ambassadors are meant to enhance security and hospitality for anyone in...
orangeobserver.com
DPHS security guard retires after 35 years
Wanda Smith’s career at Dr. Phillips High School was nearly as long as the history of the school itself. The front-gate security guard began her position at the school six months into Dr. Phillips’ inaugural year, and she remained the booth sentry — the guardian of the Panthers — for nearly 35 years.
bungalower
Orlando Health building new park in SoDo District
Orlando Health is trying to build a park on some newly acquired property at 1700 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District. The hospital chain has provided some preliminary plans for Lake Beauty Park for the city to review, which include a new retaining wall, public art, shade canopies, a new “reflection zone,” walkways, and a pollinator meadow.
orangeobserver.com
Orlando Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Central Florida’s first baby of the New Year was born at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Baby Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 18 inches in length. To mark the occasion, the Central Florida Diaper Bank is...
wmfe.org
Orange County in-person interviews for D-SNAP aid continue Tuesday and Wednesday
People who live or work in Orange County can now apply in person to receive federal disaster food assistance for Hurricane Ian -- but time is running out. The in-person interviews will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. The federally funded, state-run program is called D-SNAP. It provides a card loaded with...
Orange County to open disaster assistance site at Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is preparing to open a site for Hurricane Ian victims to get help buying groceries. The on-site Disaster Snap location is set to open Monday at Camping World Stadium. People at the site can apply and interview for benefits. This is for anyone who...
fox35orlando.com
Remembering Bob Saget on one-year anniversary of his death at Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday marks one year since the passing of comedian and actor Robert "Bob" Saget. The 65-year-old perhaps best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House," was found unresponsive, and later pronounced dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Jan. 9, 2022.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
Happening this week: Orlando Health to hold 2 hiring events
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a healthcare-related job, you might consider making some room on your calendar this week. Orlando Health announced it will hold job fairs at two of its hospitals Jan. 10 and 11. The first will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m....
fox35orlando.com
Sanford families take first step in suing the city for Hurricane Ian damages
SANFORD, Fla. - It’s been 104 days since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. On Wednesday, there are people in Sanford still out of their homes. We first told you about Lily Court on Halloween. The street is miles from the nearest flood zone, yet the neighborhood found itself under three feet of water. Seven families affected have sent letters of intent to the city asking for reimbursement for the damages. They claim the flooding could have been prevented.
click orlando
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
Extremist groups strategizing locally to spread hateful messages, experts say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of residents in a west Orange County neighborhood found antisemitic flyers on their doorsteps over the weekend. Officials with the Anti-Defamation League said messages like that aren’t new, the way they’re being distributed is evolving, and that groups spreading the messages are working together.
Orlando City Council approves funds to help those battling homeless after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many people in Central Florida are on the brink of homelessness because of Hurricane Ian. On Monday, the City of Orlando discussed homelessness during its city council meeting. City leaders approved more than $600,000 to address those concerns. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
fox35orlando.com
Sister donates bone marrow to brother battling cancer
A 12-year-old cancer patient at a hospital in Orlando is off to a hot start in 2023. Colton has a rare form of leukemia, and he just received a bone marrow transplant that could save his life.
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
orangeobserver.com
Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital names new CFO
Amy Wheeler has been named as the new chief financial officer for Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital. Wheeler will also serve as assistant vice president for Orlando Health Southeast Region, which includes Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, Orlando Health Emergency Room Osceola and Orlando Health Emergency Room Randal Park.
New build-to-rent project to break ground; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Work has begun in Osceola County on a new build-to-rent project, with the official groundbreaking taking place Jan. 10. Miami-based Wolfson Development Co. is the...
Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
