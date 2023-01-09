ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury

After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Nets provide Kevin Durant injury update after MRI of the knee

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant went down during Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler rolled over on his right knee during a drive to the lane. Durant remained in the game for a bit, but was sent straight back to the locker room after a Nets injury timeout. He was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Despite this, the Nets were able to win their 18th game in the team’s past 20 tries.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Lately, Durant and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell remains in top form as Cavs visit Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell is making the type of impact the Cleveland Cavaliers expected, and perhaps he is even exceeding projections. The star guard has topped 40 points on five occasions this season and aims for another high-scoring effort when the Cavaliers visit the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Mitchell...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
BOSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy