3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury
After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams added, Marcus Smart upgraded for Wednesday’s game against Pelicans
The Celtics could be getting back one starter while losing another for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans. The team announced Tuesday that Robert Williams would be questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to knee injury rehabilitation management. Marcus Smart was upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Bulls.
Kevin Durant Out ‘Several Weeks’ with Knee Injury; Should Nets Trade Kyrie Irving?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Yardbarker
Nets provide Kevin Durant injury update after MRI of the knee
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant went down during Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler rolled over on his right knee during a drive to the lane. Durant remained in the game for a bit, but was sent straight back to the locker room after a Nets injury timeout. He was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Despite this, the Nets were able to win their 18th game in the team’s past 20 tries.
Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade is ‘Essentially Up to Cavs’
Tim Hardaway Jr. has turned his season around lately after a slow start. However, he might not remain with the Dallas Mavericks between now and the February 9 trade deadline.
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Yardbarker
76ers Rival Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss Time With Injury
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is expected to miss some time moving forward. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant suffered a knee injury, which has been diagnosed as an “isolated MCL sprain.”. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Lately, Durant and...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell remains in top form as Cavs visit Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell is making the type of impact the Cleveland Cavaliers expected, and perhaps he is even exceeding projections. The star guard has topped 40 points on five occasions this season and aims for another high-scoring effort when the Cavaliers visit the struggling Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy
The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
Magic Johnson Shares Hot Take on Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics
Magic believes the Nets are Boston's biggest threat
Yardbarker
Nets Fans Will Want Ben Simmons To Have More Games With 0 Free Throws Made After Seeing This Interesting Stat
When the Brooklyn Nets traded for Ben Simmons, many expected the former Philadelphia 76ers star to immediately make the Nets a better team. After all, he has two great teammates in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After a shaky start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have certainly...
When Will Kevin Durant Be Back For The Brooklyn Nets?
Suffering an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee recently, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss close to a month.
