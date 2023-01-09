Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Major accident reported in Sabine County
Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
Driver of crane that overturned alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett hasn't been located
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
KFDM-TV
Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary
WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
KFDM-TV
Stolen car catches fire after juveniles crash attempting to evade police
BEAUMONT — Juveniles involved in a car chase and subsequent crash have been charged with:. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord when they saw a reportedly stolen Hyundai Elantra. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled. During...
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kogt.com
Orange Police Reports
Orange Police Reports that were available from the weekend. Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm at My Garage Storage facility on I-10 A disturbance on Camellia St. turned into one arrest for having four warrants out of West Orange. An accident occurred on Hwy. 87 near West...
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
kjas.com
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
Aggravated assault call leads to drug bust in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A call for an alleged aggravated assault on Monday led to officials reportedly seizing more than $1,000 in cash, several guns and drugs from a Redland residence. Angelina County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just occurred with both parties still on the scene around […]
fox4beaumont.com
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
SHERIFF: East Texas man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with machete numerous times
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for allegedly hitting a dog with a machete numerous times, law enforcement said. A person made a complaint on Jan. 6 to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about an animal cruelty case. Officials said the complainant mentioned 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar went to their residence […]
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kggfradio.com
Speeding Violation Results in DUI
An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
kjas.com
Tyler County meth dealer receives 30 year sentence
Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin has announced that a local methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
KLTV
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
KFDM-TV
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
KLTV
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
kjas.com
Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
Comments / 0