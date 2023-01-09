ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary

WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Orange Police Reports

Orange Police Reports that were available from the weekend. Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm at My Garage Storage facility on I-10 A disturbance on Camellia St. turned into one arrest for having four warrants out of West Orange. An accident occurred on Hwy. 87 near West...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections

As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kggfradio.com

Speeding Violation Results in DUI

An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County meth dealer receives 30 year sentence

Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin has announced that a local methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house.
LUFKIN, TX
KFDM-TV

TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
BEAUMONT, TX

