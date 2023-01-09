ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
LUMBERTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections

As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com

New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits The Seafood Lover Inc.

BEAUMONT — Seafood Lover offers fresh fish as well as prepared meals and snacks. Whether you are a frequent seafood lover or wanting to try something new, Seafood Lover Inc has something for everyone.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont

A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Judge sentences Tyler County man to 30 years on drug charges

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin says a methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy on Highway 69 and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!

ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
ORANGE, TX

