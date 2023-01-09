Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont gets public opinion on applying for funds for buses
BEAUMONT — Beaumont council is listening to taxpayers about whether to seek funding for its transit system. That system getting a facelift to help attract more riders. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
fox4beaumont.com
Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
fox4beaumont.com
Planned Entergy outage at McLewis substation will impact Mauriceville schools and others
ORANGE COUNTY — Entergy tells KFDM/Fox 4 that crews will be performing emergency repairs to the McLewis substation in Orange County on Tuesday morning, and to perform the work safely, Entergy will need to turn off power in the area from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entergy...
fox4beaumont.com
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com
New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Seafood Lover Inc.
BEAUMONT — Seafood Lover offers fresh fish as well as prepared meals and snacks. Whether you are a frequent seafood lover or wanting to try something new, Seafood Lover Inc has something for everyone.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
fox4beaumont.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont
A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
fox4beaumont.com
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sentences Tyler County man to 30 years on drug charges
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin says a methamphetamine dealer has pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a 30 year prison sentence. According to Babin, the case began in May of 2022 when a state trooper stopped Jason Abernathy on Highway 69 and discovered in his vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine.
fox4beaumont.com
Prosperity Bank president credited with helping police catch Chase Bank robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say a bank president's suspicions about a customer led to the arrest of the suspect not longer afterward on charges of robbing another bank nearby, according to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by KFDM/Fox 4 News from Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. According to the PC, the suspect confessed to the crime.
fox4beaumont.com
New State Rep. Christian Manuel Hayes takes the oath as Texas legislative session begins
AUSTIN — With the bang of a gavel, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont officially kicked off a new session of the Texas Legislature.. The session includes a new face representing Southeast Texans. Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes won election as State Representative in District 22, covering Beaumont and...
fox4beaumont.com
MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Heartfield's Fine Jewelry to preview the upcoming bridal show
BEAUMONT — Heartfield's Fine Jewelry has partnered with KFDM to give away a beautiful pair of 14K white gold diamond earrings leading up to the First Look Bridal Traditions Show. First Look Bridal Traditions Show will be held Sunday the 15th from 1 to 6pm at the Beaumont Civic...
fox4beaumont.com
The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!
ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
Comments / 0