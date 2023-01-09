ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

Comments

wtvy.com

Shot fired into Dothan home, boy receives nick to hand: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, but it is not immediately clear if the two are related, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark police investigate possible murder

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
OZARK, AL
weisradio.com

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
FORT RUCKER, AL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call

Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
LEE COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Three long-time wiregrass sheriffs leaving office next week

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Sheriffs Olson and Maddox were joined by Sheriffs Doug Valenza of Houston County and Tony Helms of Geneva County. Next week, both Valenza and Helms will be sworn into new four-year terms. At Sheriff Sutton’s ceremony, he says law enforcement is like a Brotherhood, and working together for public safety is what he’ll miss most.
DALE COUNTY, AL

