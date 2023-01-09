Read full article on original website
CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
wtvy.com
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy receives nick to hand: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, but it is not immediately clear if the two are related, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to...
Florida Woman Arrested For $200,000 In Unlicensed Contracting Work
A 41-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work in the Upper Keys. According to investigators, Kelly Fox was charged with contracting in the state of Florida without a certificate by posing as a contractor in Monroe County. The
wdhn.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
wtvy.com
Ozark police investigate possible murder
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
weisradio.com
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
wtvy.com
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. church property was vandalized for the second time in less than a year
MALVERN, Ala (WDHN)— For the second time in less than a year, a thief or thieves targeted a house of worship in eastern Geneva County. The longtime pastor does not understand why an individual will take from a rural church. Pastor Jose Parker of Malvern Baptist Church along highway...
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview area man who was the subject of a day long search was taken into custody Monday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they tracked Joshua Colley, 29, to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community. Deputies began the search...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive from South Carolina
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested a wanted fugitive from South Carolina in Port St. Lucie. PSL Detective assigned to the U.S> Marshals Service got word that 35 Year-Old Jackie Webb was hiding out in Port St. Lucie. It took them just two-days to find him.
Woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle during car crash in southeast Alabama
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Daleville woman is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle and hit by a car moments later. Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle she was a passenger on struck a 2017 Nissan Altima, throwing her and the driver of the bike, Marshall Austin Collins, […]
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
WJHG-TV
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
WFTV
Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida
Missing from Central Florida These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call
Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
wdhn.com
Three long-time wiregrass sheriffs leaving office next week
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Sheriffs Olson and Maddox were joined by Sheriffs Doug Valenza of Houston County and Tony Helms of Geneva County. Next week, both Valenza and Helms will be sworn into new four-year terms. At Sheriff Sutton’s ceremony, he says law enforcement is like a Brotherhood, and working together for public safety is what he’ll miss most.
