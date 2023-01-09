ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wright State loses in final seconds at home to Oakland

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tchpR_0k7zBDs200

DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders came up short the closing seconds against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, losing 75-73 Sunday afternoon at the Nutter Center.

Amari Davis’ jumper gave the Raiders a 73-72 lead with 33 seconds left. But Rocket Watts buried a three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to put Oakland ahead, 75-73. Davis had a chance to tie but a jumper from the foul line bounced off iron and out in the final moments.

Wright State falls to 9-8 overall, 2-4 in the Horizon League.

The Raiders took a 19-9 with 14:08 left in the first half following a pair of Davis free throws. But the Golden Grizzlies ended the first half on 12-5 run to lead, 44-40, at halftime.

Wright State scored six of eight points to start the second half to tie the game at 46-46. It remained back-and-forth but Oakland led, 70-64, with 4:56 remaining. But the Raiders outscored Oakland, 9-2, capped off by four straight points by Davis to lead, 73-72.

Watts buried a trey with 12 seconds left to put Oakland ahead for good.

A.J. Braun led Wright State with 15 points while Brandon Noel had a double-double: 14 points and 15 rebounds. Davis also scored 14 points. Trey Calvin was held to eight points on 3-10 shooting.

Jalen Moore scored 20 points to lead five Oakland players in double figures. Trey Townsend and Watts each scored 12 while Blake Lampman had 11. Chris Conway added 10 points.

The Raiders next game will be Thursday when they play Green Bay at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

