Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Thieves are breaking into cars feet from police headquarters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bold Birmingham thieves are responsible for a recent rash of auto break-ins near police headquarters. Around 20 vehicles in the Thomas Jefferson Tower lot on 1st Avenue North have been broken into in the last few weeks. Resident Alex Pentecost found his pickup's window shattered Saturday.
Police trying to ID suspect in at least 4 Birmingham store holdups
Authorities are trying to identify the suspect in multiple robberies at Birmingham businesses. The holdups happened at four businesses between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:20 a.m., the suspect entered Gas Boy at 9917 Parkway East. He walked into the business,...
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a Leeds man Monday for 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of people under 17 involved in obscene acts.
Birmingham Police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed four businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating four business robberies and is requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect. According to BPD, the suspect walked into a Gas Boy in the 9900 block of Parkway East and pointed a gun at the store associate around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 31. […]
wbrc.com
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An almost year-long investigation has ended with a major drug bust according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Two men, 43-year-old Antonio Powell and 49-year-old Lumon Layton, both from Birmingham, were arrested Friday during a raid. Investigators seized 5 guns, 19.5 lbs. of Cocaine,...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location. They responded to the 1800 block of Aspen Run...
wbrc.com
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police Department dedicates new air patrol hangar
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s aviation fleet just got a little bigger, and not only larger, but that division has a new home at the Tuscaloosa Airport. The police department said the one it had was like a closet and wasn’t too far from the new...
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases 2022 crime stats
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released the 2022 crime statistics for unincorporated Jefferson County. According to the stats there has been an overall 5% drop in major crimes. Notably there was a 38% drop in homicides from 2021 to 2022. See the graphic...
WSFA
2nd arrest made after 2 minors wounded in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made a second arrest in a shooting that left two minors with critical injuries last week. Police have charged Jadarius Woods, 20, with three counts of attempted murder for the Jan. 5 shooting that happened in the 1000 block of David Drive. Authorities said Woods was arrested Monday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $180,000 bond.
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex
An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week. Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.
Comments / 0