Calera, AL

wvtm13.com

Thieves are breaking into cars feet from police headquarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bold Birmingham thieves are responsible for a recent rash of auto break-ins near police headquarters. Around 20 vehicles in the Thomas Jefferson Tower lot on 1st Avenue North have been broken into in the last few weeks. Resident Alex Pentecost found his pickup's window shattered Saturday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location. They responded to the 1800 block of Aspen Run...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
MARION, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police Department dedicates new air patrol hangar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s aviation fleet just got a little bigger, and not only larger, but that division has a new home at the Tuscaloosa Airport. The police department said the one it had was like a closet and wasn’t too far from the new...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases 2022 crime stats

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released the 2022 crime statistics for unincorporated Jefferson County. According to the stats there has been an overall 5% drop in major crimes. Notably there was a 38% drop in homicides from 2021 to 2022. See the graphic...
WSFA

2nd arrest made after 2 minors wounded in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made a second arrest in a shooting that left two minors with critical injuries last week. Police have charged Jadarius Woods, 20, with three counts of attempted murder for the Jan. 5 shooting that happened in the 1000 block of David Drive. Authorities said Woods was arrested Monday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $180,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex

An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week. Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

