Three young children trapped in car crash wreckage for days
A 5-year-old girl in Australia saved her baby brother's life after a car crash killed their parents, leaving three young children trapped in the wreckage in searing temperatures for more than two days. Reporter Ashtyn Hiron with CNN affiliate 9 News has the details.
Sheriff’s Department releases statement following large police presence at a West Virginia Walmart
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, January 6, 2023, law enforcement received a 911 call from inside the Walmart located in Weston. The caller advised there was a subject allegedly making threats inside the store. A large presence of law enforcement...
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
2 killed on Ohio interstate after vehicle riddled with bullets, police say
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot on Thursday after a car they were traveling in was riddled with bullets on a northeastern Ohio interstate, authorities said. According to the Youngstown Police Department, a 19-year-old male driver and his 19-year-old female passenger died when their green Nissan Altima was hit by gunfire as they drove north on Interstate 680 at 10:43 p.m. EST, The Vindicator reported.
Canton man found dead in culvert 11 days after fleeing from crash into wooded Norton area
The body of a 39-year-old man was discovered Tuesday in a storm culvert by Norton police and fire personnel, police said Wednesday. The man was identified as Matthew Duplain, 39, of Canton, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death remains pending, as further...
Tampa pedestrian using walker killed in Seffner hit-and-run crash
Troopers were searching Thursday for the driver who fatally struck a man as he tried to cross U.S. 92 in Seffner. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday as the 74-year-old Tampa man, who was using a walker, tried to cross U.S. 92 west of Williams Road and was struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by deputies outside Macy's at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot a man at the Westfield Valencia Town Center late Wednesday. The shooting is said to have occurred a little after 11 p.m., after deputies were dispatched to the scene outside of the Macy's department store at the shopping center, located in the 26400 block of McBean Parkway, for a trespassing call. Circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown, though the suspect was loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.The suspect was hospitalized as a result of the shooting. No deputies were reported injured. More to come.
