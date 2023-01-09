ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Breaking: Houston Texans Make Final Decision On Lovie Smith

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

The Houston Texans are officially moving on from head coach Lovie Smith.

The AFC South franchise has reportedly fired the longtime football coach.

The move comes after the Texans beat the Colts 32-31 in their regular-season finale, finishing at 3-13-1 on the season.

The Texans, as a result, will pick second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith will now not be apart of that selection process. Houston is in the market for a new head coach.

"The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo . Another one-and-done in Houston," said Ian Rapoport.

Lovie Smith was put in a nearly-impossible situation when the Texans hired him last offseason. Hopefully he lands back on his feet soon.

The Texans, meanwhile, will begin a head coaching search immediately. They will also have all eyes on a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Who do you think the Texans should hire as their next head coach?

