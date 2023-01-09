ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Look: Packers' Quay Walker Ejected During Sunday Night Football

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agdaf_0k7zAUfM00

Packers inside linebacker Quay Walker was just ejected from Sunday Night Football.

Walker, the former Georgia Bulldogs star, shoved a member of the Detroit Lions' medical staff during the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC North battle.

By rule, that results in an automatic disqualification. To make matters worse, it came at a critical time with the Packers' playoff hopes on the line.

Here's video of what caused Walker's ejection:

" #Packers first-round rookie LB Quay Walker has been ejected for shoving a member of the #Lions training staff. Clear and obvious," said Ari Meirov.

Moments after Quay Walker's ejection, the Detroit Lions scored a touchdown to take the 20-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

Will Quay Walker's actions come back to haunt the Packers? It could be trending that way.

Catch the regular-season finale on NBC.

