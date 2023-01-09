Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
Yardbarker
Is There A Perfect Solution For The Steelers’ Quarterback Room In 2023?
A year ago after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played his final snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, the future of the quarterback position for the organization was in absolute limbo. Fast forward a couple months and the franchise signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal and eventually drafted Kenny Pickett following the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins. As the team now looks forward to 2023, the only player who is certain to be back within the quarterback room is Pickett, and general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin will have to make serious decisions about who will back up Pickett going forward.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Mike Tomlin calms talk about Cam Heyward's status; Terrell Edmunds ponders 'package deal' with brother
Tuesday’s “First Call” checks on the future of Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward. We also get an update on the NFL’s Edmunds brothers and their plans. Gambling odds are already set for next year’s college football national championship game. The Penguins have a pair of...
Report: Browns request to interview Steelers’ assistant
The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Steelers' linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game
It’s often a positive sign for an announcer if viewers hardly notice their presence. Just like umpires or referees, not thinking about an announcer usually means they are doing their job. That was hardly the case with Greg Gumbel on Sunday. Gumbel and Adam Archuleta were on the call for CBS’ broadcast of the Week... The post Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year
The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.
OL Jake Kradel, Blake Zubovic Returning for One More Season with Pitt
The Pitt Panthers will retain two members of their veteran offensive line.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers get top pick in 2nd round; Watt brothers honor J.J.; Bengals mock NFL's coin-flip idea
Monday’s “First Call” sees the Steelers’ draft fortunes improve. Derek and T.J. Watt reach out from Pittsburgh to support their retiring big brother in Arizona. We have AFC playoff odds. The Cincinnati Bengals make fun of the NFL’s coin-flip idea. And Jets coach Robert Saleh...
Steelers Are Biggest Winners Of 2023 NFL Draft Order Shakeup
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended the season playing as well as any team in the NFL. They capped off their 2022 regular season with a victory over the Cleveland Browns, pushing their winning streak to four games. While that wasn’t enough to push them into the postseason, everyone within that building has to be excited about the direction they are heading after winning six out of their last seven games and finishing 9-8.
Yardbarker
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
