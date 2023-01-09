Read full article on original website
Richetta Lowman
3d ago
This is OUTSTANDING!!!! It, I hope, helps kids take things seriously and understand that THIS is real life, not a video game.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
KETV.com
New Ralston Schools superintendent focusing on student achievement numbers
RALSTON, Neb. — The newly-appointed Ralston Schools superintendent said he wants to almost exclusively focus on getting student achievement numbers up when he starts the job this summer. "As a district, we've got a lot of different initiatives and things that we've added on here over the last few...
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
norfolkneradio.com
Staggering distracted driving statistics released by NDOT
LINCOLN - Updated distracted driving statistics are being released thanks to new digital technology used to measure the number of distracted drivers in Nebraska. Bill Kovarik, Highway Safety Administrator with the Nebraska Department of Transportation says with fatalities in Nebraska at a 15-year high, all drivers need to do everything possible to avoid crashes.
KETV.com
More ARPA funds expanding child care capacity across Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — More federal money is coming to expand child care across Nebraska. Sixteen communities are getting American Rescue Plan Act funds. The group Nebraska Children said even before the pandemic, 91% of counties in the state lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of its working families.
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
KETV.com
Nebraska programs mark ten years of mentorship
OMAHA, Neb. — January is national mentorship month, and organizations in the metro and across the state are renewing their call for mentors. The juvenile reentry mentoring project is a course that's offered across the University of Nebraska system. It pairs college students as mentors for high-school-age youth in...
klkntv.com
Parking spot dispute leads to three-hour long standoff with Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over a parking spot led to a three-hour long standoff at a Lincoln apartment on Tuesday, police say. Officers were sent to the area near 9th and Washington Streets after a caller reported being threatened by a gun over a parking spot around 4:10 p.m.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol confirms murder-suicide in David City
DAVID CITY, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. After further investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed two David City adults' deaths were a murder-suicide. On Dec. 31, the Butler County Sheriff's Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska City teacher bullied, abused special needs student, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska City teacher has been accused of bullying and abusing a student with special needs, court documents allege. Melissa Valenta, 50, a life skills teacher at Nebraska City High School, is being charged with felony child abuse. The student suffers from several medical and...
Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?
Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
KETV.com
Report recommends how to spend $335M in North and South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Lawmakers in Lincoln now have a better idea of how to spend $335 million to help revitalize North and South Omaha. A committee report was released this week on the Economic Recovery Act, which provided for the funds in 2022. The report from Olsson said it...
1011now.com
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta,...
New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
