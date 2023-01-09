Read full article on original website
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
MPR approves youth scholarship program
The scholarship program for Maryville youth was approved at the Maryville Park and Recreation board’s December 19 meeting. Any child needing financial assistance, or that doesn’t have the means to participate in a MPR program or activity is eligible. Any individual youth MPR program participant is eligible, and individuals may apply twice per calendar year per child, with one sport/activity per season allowed.
Health department releases monthly food reports
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of December. North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None. Non-criticals: None. North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None.
Maryville Chamber seeks nominations for 61st Farm-City Awards
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the local agricultural community with a Steak ‘N Eggs breakfast and awards presentation, Friday, March 3. The Chamber is currently seeking community nominations for the following awards:. • Agriculture Hall of Fame, sponsored by MU Extension. • Outstanding Conservationist,...
Extension offers in-depth soil fertility school
An upcoming in-depth soil fertility school from University of Missouri Extension for row crop and forage producers will address all aspects of soil fertility topics. The program will cover topics of soils and soil characteristics; soils supplying nutrients and CEC; soil pH and liming; nitrogen processes, products, and management; phosphorus and efficiency; potassium; secondary and micronutrients, starters and other placement methods along with foliar; understanding soil test information and testing procedures, tissue testing and precision nutrient management and nutrient deficiency symptoms.
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
CH-F welcomes first baby of 2023
Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, welcomed its first baby of the new year on January 6, 2023. Hayleigh Vinzant and Hunter Bennett of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Logan Michael Bennett. Logan was delivered by Aron Burke, M.D., at 11:30 p.m. on January 6. He weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
Pickering starts new year with alderman’s question
At the January 2 Pickering City Council meeting, Alderman Dale Sharp asked “What can we do to make Pickering better in 2023?”. Discussion followed, with Alderman Kevin Leedom suggesting improvements to the city’s parks. He said the tables, benches and bleachers that had been installed had met with favorable responses from the residents. He was wondering if ARPA funds could be used.
Quitman Woman Injured in Nodaway County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Quitman woman suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon accident in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on Highway 113, a mile north of Quitman, as 80-year-old Donna L. Younglove drove southbound. Troopers say Younglove crested a hill, went off the west side of the...
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
Bethany woman injured in accident near Albany
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was injured in an accident near Albany last week when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large concrete culvert.
16-year-old boy injured in Saturday night crash
A teenager from the Amity community was hurt Saturday night. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened four miles north of Fairport on Route A at Berlin Road. The northbound car went off the right side of Route A, hit a fence, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.
