nodawaynews.com
Pickering starts new year with alderman’s question
At the January 2 Pickering City Council meeting, Alderman Dale Sharp asked “What can we do to make Pickering better in 2023?”. Discussion followed, with Alderman Kevin Leedom suggesting improvements to the city’s parks. He said the tables, benches and bleachers that had been installed had met with favorable responses from the residents. He was wondering if ARPA funds could be used.
nodawaynews.com
January 5, 2023
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a...
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore to go forward with sewer project
Skidmore City Council met December 28 to review progress on the sewer projects and repair of sewer line over creek. The bill from Strueby Plumbing and Trenching, LLC, Conception Jct. for the temporary sewer line across the creek was a topic. Discussion was held on the bill and the length of time it had taken to complete the temporary fix. The bid had been made for a temporary fix for $8,500 and a permanent fix at approximately $27,000 in February 2022.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
nodawaynews.com
MPR approves youth scholarship program
The scholarship program for Maryville youth was approved at the Maryville Park and Recreation board’s December 19 meeting. Any child needing financial assistance, or that doesn’t have the means to participate in a MPR program or activity is eligible. Any individual youth MPR program participant is eligible, and individuals may apply twice per calendar year per child, with one sport/activity per season allowed.
nodawaynews.com
Health department releases monthly food reports
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of December. North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None. Non-criticals: None. North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority. Inspection date: December 6. Criticals: None.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Chamber seeks nominations for 61st Farm-City Awards
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the local agricultural community with a Steak ‘N Eggs breakfast and awards presentation, Friday, March 3. The Chamber is currently seeking community nominations for the following awards:. • Agriculture Hall of Fame, sponsored by MU Extension. • Outstanding Conservationist,...
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
Police found fentanyl during arrest and booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
northwestmoinfo.com
Quitman Woman Injured in Nodaway County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Quitman woman suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon accident in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on Highway 113, a mile north of Quitman, as 80-year-old Donna L. Younglove drove southbound. Troopers say Younglove crested a hill, went off the west side of the...
nodawaynews.com
Extension offers in-depth soil fertility school
An upcoming in-depth soil fertility school from University of Missouri Extension for row crop and forage producers will address all aspects of soil fertility topics. The program will cover topics of soils and soil characteristics; soils supplying nutrients and CEC; soil pH and liming; nitrogen processes, products, and management; phosphorus and efficiency; potassium; secondary and micronutrients, starters and other placement methods along with foliar; understanding soil test information and testing procedures, tissue testing and precision nutrient management and nutrient deficiency symptoms.
northwestmoinfo.com
Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
Missouri woman injured after SUV accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kia Sorrento driven by Donna L. Younglove, 60, Quitman, was southbound on MO 113 one mile north of Quitman. The vehicle crested a hill and the...
