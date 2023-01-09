Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Charlotte Stories
Chester Golf Club Turning Heads in 2023
Chester Golf Club opened in 1971, but the “hidden gem” will turn heads after its fresh polish. In the fall of 2022, Rohan Allwood earned the promotion to Head Golf Professional from his previous role as First Assistant at Chester Golf Club. An avid golfer himself, Rohan holds a PGA certification and has previous experience as Head Golf Professional at several other courses in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. He offers lessons for beginner through elite golfers and enjoys hosting tournaments and special fitting events with renowned golf brands.
WBTV
Eric Church bringing ‘Outsiders Revival’ tour to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Eric Church will be coming to Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion this fall as part of his “Outsider Revivals” tour. The country star will be joined by Whiskey Myers for the Charlotte show, which is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023. It’s not the...
Charlotte City Club sets course for future after $7 million remodel
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Club is mapping out its vision for the future, with new leadership guiding the way in the post-pandemic world. President Ronnie Bryant — the private club’s first Black leader and former CEO of Charlotte Regional Partnership — says the focus is on positioning the establishment for the long term. He’s working with General Manager Elisha Cicerone, who joined the club in May 2021 as the first new GM in 25 years. She’s also the first woman in that role.
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
fortmillprepsports.com
Hartsoe closing in on school wins record
Fort Mill High athletic director and head boys basketball coach Dwayne Hartsoe is closing in on history. Hartsoe, who is in his 12th season as head coach for Fort Mill, is sitting on 176 career wins for his time as head coach at the school. The school record is 177...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
country1037fm.com
Five Facts You May Not Have Known About Charlotte, North Carolina
Maybe you just moved here. It could be you have lived in the Charlotte area all your life. Here are the top five facts you may not have known about Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been in the Charlotte area most of adult life. My entire career has been here but I must admit I was shocked at a few of these. When I go to Carowinds, especially when I was little, I loved the Gold Rush roller coaster. Turns out there was a very good reason why that roller coaster had that name.
WBTV
Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been almost three weeks since a frozen pipe caused catastrophic flooding to the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex in Charlotte, leaving more than 80 senior citizens without a home. On Wednesday, those displaced seniors finally had the chance to meet with the apartment’s ownership to...
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
Earnhardt Jr., Harvick part of new ownership group buying late-model racing series CARS Tour
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A group of notable NASCAR drivers and team owners have joined forces to purchase the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, a late-model racing series. NASCAR Hall of Famer and JR Motorsports co-founder Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, former driver Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the series on Monday.
WBTV
Some Livingstone College students upset at lack of hot water, other issues with campus life
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some freshmen students at Livingstone College in Salisbury say they got more than a cold shoulder when they returned to their dorm after the Christmas break. There was no hot water, and they’ve had to go to other dorms to shower or wash clothes, and they...
wccbcharlotte.com
Pennies for Progress 2023 Updates
YORK COUNTY – The York County Pennies for Progress commission is holding their first meeting tonight for the “Pennies 5” initiative to complete much needed road projects. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo got the chance to speak with county leaders about what projects are on the horizon.
WBTV
Cabarrus Health Alliance to host CHAsm summit 3/24, registration now open
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In collaboration with the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) and the Cabarrus Public Health Interest (CPHI), the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) will host the CHAsm Summit: Closing gaps on disparities, opening paths for equity - on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Kannapolis Laureate Center – 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
businesstodaync.com
New ice cream franchise coming to Cornelius
Jan. 10. By TL Bernthal. The opening date for the new Handel’s homemade ice cream franchise in Cornelius should be in mid-February, having been delayed by almost two months because of construction setbacks. Pam Alatalo, the operations manager, says that once the plumbing and electrical inspections are complete, the...
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
WBTV
Cheerwine Festival returning to Salisbury on May 20
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the iconic 106-year-old cherry soda and its hometown of Salisbury, N.C., will host the annual Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, May, 20, from noon to 10 p.m. According to a news release, the family-friendly festival will feature live entertainment from local and national bands, Cheerwine-inspired food...
Comments / 0