NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment

The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance

Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Cowboys could lose key coach

The Denver Broncos are currently looking for a new defensive coordinator, and they may have found their man. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “The Broncos have requested permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, the source...
DENVER, CO
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story

A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft's Announcement

Major changes could soon be coming to Foxborough, Massachusetts. In a season ticket holder email from Robert Kraft (shared by 98.5 "The Sports Hub's" Joe Murray), the Patriots owner apologized to fans for a disappointing season and said the team will be making "critical evaluations" of its football operations. The...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Olivia Dunne reacts to shocking, disrespectful situation

It’s no secret that LSU Tigers gymnast is one of the most popular and most influential college athletes in the world right now thanks to her massive social media following that she’s gained due to her willingness to show her body on social media, even if that’s drawn criticism from some. She obviously has a Read more... The post Olivia Dunne reacts to shocking, disrespectful situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter

Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
ATHENS, GA
Breaking: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Fired Monday

The Cleveland Browns ended their 2022 season in disappointment on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the year. Monday morning, the Browns made a change. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning. Woods was responsible for a disappointing Browns defense. Fans had been calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Dak

On Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a comment about Dak Prescott that started going viral almost immediately. During a radio segment, Jones suggested that Prescott's turnovers aren't an issue. He said it's not in Prescott's "DNA" to turn the ball over, despite his recent run ...
DALLAS, TX
Erin Andrews Reacts To Impressive Fox Ratings

The NFL on Fox continues to be top dog in professional football broadcasting. With an average of 24.13 million viewers, America's Game of the Week is projected to finish as the most-watched program in all of television for the 14th straight year. Fox NFL 2022 regular season games reeled in an ...
