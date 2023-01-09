Doctor Spills on Italian Tennis Champ’s ‘Fake’ COVID Vax Certificate

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has been accused of faking her COVID vaccine certificate in order to continue playing in international tennis tournaments. Giorgi’s doctor, Daniela Grillone, was arrested last year but gave a bombshell interview over the weekend to Italian outlet Corriere del Veneto, in which she alleges Giorgi asked her to produce a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate so she could play on, particularly at the US Open and Australian Open, where proof of vaccination was required. Giorgi ultimately suited up for the Australian Open—and could now have her visa for the country cancelled. She is currently in the South Australian city of Adelaide and due to compete at the Australian Open in Melbourne, starting on January 16. “Camila in particular suffered from the so-called ‘tennis elbow,’ Grillone said. “Shortly before the beginning of summer Camila had come asking for the possibility of obtaining of the false claims of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as of the Covid vaccine. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered. In that case I have not received any payment.”

Read it at Corriere del Veneto