Bewildered
2d ago
Sad to say, but the racists will cry racism!! Lovie is a good coach and would be successful with a good team!! Unfortunately, no coach goes to good teams, otherwise there wouldn't be an opening!!
Related
Multiple NFL Coaches Fired
The day after the NFL regular season ends is always a dreaded day for the coaches on numerous football teams that are thought to have underperformed. The day has been coined "Black Monday" due to the number of coaches that are sent packing.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
After Firing Three Black Head Coaches in a Row, Houston Texans Can Finally Hire Josh McCown
Josh McCown has waited long enough.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Will Damar Hamlin play football again? Here’s what his doctors said about the Bills safety
That might seem like a ridiculous question considering what the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety has been through in the past week, but it was one his doctors at UC Medical Center were asked. And, although nothing would surprise anyone when it comes to Hamlin — the guy collapsed on the field following a cardiac arrest in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is now back calling friends and posting on social media from the hospital — the answer was about what you might imagine it would be at this point.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers says he would understand if Packers want to move on from him as quarterback
At the end of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the only team he’s ever played for, Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure where his career goes from here.
Cowboys Dan Quinn Request; Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
