I’m a Packer fan and this disgusted me to no end. I hope the league not only fines the hell out of him but suspends him for 3 games starting next year. This has no place in football especially since Walker has done this before.
I'm a die hard Packers fan and I totally agree that he was ejected and deserves at least a fine and I hope that GB will get rid of him they don't need players like that
It seem to me it makes no difference which sport you play they are getting out of hand. These people are paid way to much, feel like they can do or say anything and have no consequences. It is just sad.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Packers’ Matt LaFleur Sounds Off on Quay Walker
How Much Older Is Aaron Rodgers Than His Rumored New Girlfriend Mallory Edens?
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles star
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
Stephen A. Smith: Black coaches 'need not apply' with Texans, Caserio should have been fired too
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 45