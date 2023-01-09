ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A.J. Brown sets Eagles' single-season receiving yards record

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2712Nw_0k7z82k600
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season wearing the midnight green and black of the Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown has already made a significant impact.

On Sunday, he etched his name into the franchise's record books, setting the single-season mark for receiving yards in the Eagles' 22-16 win over the New York Giants.

Needing only nine yards to break the record entering Sunday's contest with the Giants, Brown wasted little time, catching a 35-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' first offensive play.

Brown passes Hall of Famer Mike Quick, who had set the previous record of 1,409 yards in 1983.

Quick was on hand to witness Brown breaking his record. The two-time All-Pro is a color analyst for WIP in Philadelphia, calling games alongside the legendary voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese.

Following his record-setting performance, Brown said it meant a lot to leave his "footprint" on the franchise, adding that the Eagles have had a lot of great receivers in the past.

"For me to do it the first year, it means the world," Brown told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I told Mike thank you for everything he has done for the game."

Brown finished the day with four catches for 95 yards, ending the year with a career-high 1,496 yards. The 25-year-old also set a career best in receptions (88) and tied his high in touchdowns with 11.

The Eagles acquired Brown during last year's draft in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Philadelphia sent two 2022 draft picks, including the 18th overall pick, which the Titans used to draft wideout Treylon Burks.

Brown and the Eagles finished the season 14-3, following Sunday's win over the Giants, locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

