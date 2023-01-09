Read full article on original website
IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for …
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter...
The Indy Parks system is getting an $80 million boost from the Lilly Endowment. https://fox59.com/news/indy-leaders-announce-historic-parks-investment/. Indy leaders announce ‘historic’ parks investment. The Indy Parks system is getting an $80 million boost from the Lilly Endowment. https://fox59.com/news/indy-leaders-announce-historic-parks-investment/. Indy Parks Summer Camp Options. Angela Answers: kNot Today, IMPD Partnering for...
As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to focus on increasing funding for public health and education and taking steps toward universal pre-K. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats...
Sunshine builds today, marking a bright Monday afternoon with light winds from the southwest at 5-10mph. Sunshine builds today, marking a bright Monday afternoon with light winds from the southwest at 5-10mph. Both drivers killed in 2 car crash on US-31 in Johnson …. A crash involving two vehicles claimed...
IU Health expands downtown hospital plans, pushes back opening date. IU Health expands downtown hospital plans, pushes …. IU Health expands downtown hospital plans, pushes back opening date. Holcomb delivers State of the State. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks...
