ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today

Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald

Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings

The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy