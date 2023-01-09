Read full article on original website
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Tri-City Herald
Mike McGlinchey Explains how Brock Purdy has Taken the 49ers Offense to the Next Level
SANTA CLARA -- Mike McGlinchey aspires to be the voice of the 49ers offense. He stands at his locker every day and answers every question everyone has about everything. He takes this job seriously. So when it's time to find out why the 49ers offense has improved so dramatically with Brock Purdy at quarterback, McGlinchey is the man to ask.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Three Teams Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.
Tri-City Herald
PODCAST: Head Coaching Candidates, Team MVP, Wild Card Predictions + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the Saints. Today the guys look at:. Respond/React audio from the locker room after the Panthers' 10-7 season-ending...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dolphins upset bid may rely on blitzing Josh Allen to cause chaos for Bills offense
ORCHARD PARK - Now that the Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback Sunday, thus lessening the threat their offense poses for the Buffalo Bills, they will likely have to play outstanding on defense if they hope to pull a wild-card upset. “Absolutely. It’s always been on us,” Miami linebacker Jerome Baker...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Leslie Frazier
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Tri-City Herald
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald
Carlos Correa Breaks Silence on Teams’ Concerns About His Ankle
At long last, the saga of Carlos Correa’s free agency has finally, officially come to an end. Correa was formally re-introduced as a Twin in a press conference on Wednesday, finalizing a six-year, $200 million deal that returns the star shortstop to Minnesota. The media address concludes a bizarre offseason journey in which Correa reached agreements with two other clubs—the Giants and the Mets—that eventually fell through after he underwent physical exams that gave teams pause about the health of his ankle.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?
It was “Dallas Week” and “Sonny Jurgensen Day” and it was one last look at the 2022 Washington Commanders …. Oh, and it was a resounding win over the hated Cowboys. An NFL owner no-showing his team's final game of the season is … unusual.
