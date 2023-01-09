SANTA CLARA -- Mike McGlinchey aspires to be the voice of the 49ers offense. He stands at his locker every day and answers every question everyone has about everything. He takes this job seriously. So when it's time to find out why the 49ers offense has improved so dramatically with Brock Purdy at quarterback, McGlinchey is the man to ask.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO