Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Three Teams Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The Broncos, Texans and now the Cardinals all have been granted permission to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton retired from coaching while still with New Orleans after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the team, which is why other franchises must request permission from the Saints to interview him.
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Leslie Frazier
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Tri-City Herald
PODCAST: Head Coaching Candidates, Team MVP, Wild Card Predictions + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the Saints. Today the guys look at:. Respond/React audio from the locker room after the Panthers' 10-7 season-ending...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders GM Martin Mayhew ‘Not Worried’ About Potential Dan Snyder Sale
Possibly one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history is coming about for the Washington Commanders this year with the impending sale of the organization by Dan Snyder. Snyder has made steps that could lead to him selling the franchise after years of controversies and scandals. But it's also a...
Tri-City Herald
Brady Offers Career Advice to Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers contemplating his football future, another living-legend quarterback, Tom Brady, offered some advice. Take your time to decide. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions,” Brady said of Rodgers’ postgame news conference following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions. “I think the important thing is the day after the season – and I made this mistake [during his brief retirement] – is not to decide the future.
Tri-City Herald
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald
Carlos Correa Breaks Silence on Teams’ Concerns About His Ankle
At long last, the saga of Carlos Correa’s free agency has finally, officially come to an end. Correa was formally re-introduced as a Twin in a press conference on Wednesday, finalizing a six-year, $200 million deal that returns the star shortstop to Minnesota. The media address concludes a bizarre offseason journey in which Correa reached agreements with two other clubs—the Giants and the Mets—that eventually fell through after he underwent physical exams that gave teams pause about the health of his ankle.
Tri-City Herald
Around The AL Central: Pollock Leaves The White Sox And Tigers Send Closer To Phillies
The Guardians made a couple of splashes in free agency by signing both Josh Bell and Mike Zunino. However, everything on Cleveland's front has been pretty quiet since those two contracts became official. There are still a number of storylines circulating through MLB even though Cleveland has remained relatively quiet....
Tri-City Herald
NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking
After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings
The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
