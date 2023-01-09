ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National football post

No. 1 Georgia manhandles No. 3 TCU for second straight national title

Stetson Bennett passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two and top-ranked Georgia won its second straight national title by steamrolling No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff championship game at Inglewood, Calif. Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and finished his career with a...
FORT WORTH, TX
National football post

Georgia opens as big favorite for CFP three-peat

Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed the culture in and around the program that has set the Bulldogs up for long-term success competing at the top of the college football world. That was last week, before Georgia went out and waxed TCU 65-7 on Monday night to claim its second consecutive...
ATHENS, GA
National football post

After 3 first-half takeaways, Georgia DB leaves with injury

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard starred in the first half and then missed the second with a shoulder injury during Monday’s College Football Playoff title game against TCU. Bullard was apparently injured when he recorded his second interception of the game with 36 seconds left in the first half....
ATHENS, GA

