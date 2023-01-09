Read full article on original website
Man Leads Fishers Police on Chase, Shutdown Highway for Several Hours
FISHERS, Ind. — A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and shooting at Fishers police. It all started around midnight Wednesday. Indiana State Police say Fishers police officers were investigating a case when a person of interest in that same case got in a car and took off. That started a chase through Hancock, Madison and Marion counties. At one point, the car pulled over and a woman was let out.
Man dies after apartment fire on east side; children in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side while a 1-year-old child isn’t expected to survive. After originally reporting the child as dead, the Marion County Coroner’s Office has since corrected the child’s condition stating the 1-year-old girl is still on a ventilator but added […]
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
1 killed in shooting near I-65 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police say a man riding in a work van on I-65 in Greenwood was killed in a targeted shooting on Wednesday night. A woman was driving the van with the man as her passenger. Indiana State Police say as the van exited I-65 north to County Line Road, another car pulled up beside it and its occupants shot at the van.
State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of...
Two women shot on the west side
IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for …
19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
Missing Plainfield woman found safe
Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning.
ISP: Suspect shoots at Fishers PD officers during multi-county chase, taken into custody after I-465 standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side after leading police on a chase through several central Indiana counties during which he fired shots at Fishers police, Indiana State Police said. The incident started around midnight when officers with the Fishers Police...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t really know what was going through their mind […]
Name of 7-month-old homicide victim is released after victim died from non-accidental trauma
Just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 8, police were called to an apartment in the 4400 block of North Linwood Avenue for an unresponsive child.
LPD: Homeless man stabbed two people in Centennial Park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Two people were attacked and stabbed while at Centennial Park with a child on Tuesday. According to police, the two victims were at the park when the mother of the child was attacked and stabbed in the neck. the second victim immediately attempted to stop the attack by tackling the suspect. A struggled ensued between them which resulted in the second victim being stabbed in the leg.
Central Indiana homebuilder Paul Estridge Jr. dies at age 65
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Paul Estridge Jr., who's most widely known as a community leader and central Indiana homebuilder, has died at age 65. In 1983, Estridge founded The Estridge Group. The company has developed more than 35 neighborhoods and over 9,000 homes in central Indiana. Estridge was also the...
