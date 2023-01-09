ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

WRAL News

Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year

RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
WRAL News

Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

World University Games coming to North Carolina in 2029

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Although North Carolina lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027 — the state won for 2029, the International University Sports Federation announced Tuesday evening. Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro will be home to the World University Games, an event...
GREENSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game. Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday...
James Tuliano

Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers

Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
CARY, NC
Chronicle

Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high

Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC

