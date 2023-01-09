Read full article on original website
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Antique Road Show tour to make stop in Raleigh
Got any valuable treasures hiding away in your attic? It might be time to dust them off.
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
WRAL News
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
WECT
World University Games coming to North Carolina in 2029
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Although North Carolina lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027 — the state won for 2029, the International University Sports Federation announced Tuesday evening. Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro will be home to the World University Games, an event...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Robeson County man wins first $150,000 prize in holiday scratch off game
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Blaine Jones of Maxton took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $150,000 prize in the Holiday $500’s game. Jones bought his lucky ticket from Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday...
CBS 17
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
WRAL
Mother reacts after bond hearing in connection with murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark in Orange County
Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods. Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods.
WFMY NEWS2
Despite economic woes, many willing to shell out big bucks at state's largest RV show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV's flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state's largest RV show. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off the newest and flashiest vehicles on the market. Experts say demand for RV's spiked...
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned
CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
Chronicle
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
cbs17
Fayetteville police looking for family of woman found dead in hotel room
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the family of a deceased woman. Patricia Ann Sparks, 65, was found in her hotel room at Woodspring Suites on Walter Reed Road on Dec. 23. Her death does not appear suspicious, police said.
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
WRAL
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, appeared in court Tuesday as a judge denied bond and more details were released surrounding the nature of the shooting. Orange County...
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
