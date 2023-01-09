The Nutley Raider Indoor Track and Field teams made their second trip out to Drew University in less than twenty four hours to compete in the Racine Invitational. The Raiders came away with a 3rd place relay medal and a 4th place individual medal when it was all over. Senior shot putter Catty Robson took the 4t place medal in the varsity competition with a toss of 30-6.25. While the Girls Sprint Medley team of Kaitlyn Gibney(200 meters), Danielle Goode(200 meters), Adrianna Quinn(400 meters) and Meya Ranges(800 meters) took 3rd overall with a clocking of 4:57.19. Many of the Raiders hit personal records(PRs) or seasonal bests(SBs) during the meet. After overcoming nagging injuries, senior mid-distance/long sprinter star Marcella Blancato made her season debut clocking a 2:36.73 in the 800 meters.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO