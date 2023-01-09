Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles box truck from Walmart store in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas – A man was arrested after he stole a box truck full of Ruffles chips from a Walmart store and led authorities on a lengthy chase across town, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Converse police were initially called on Jan. 10 to...
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
GoFundMe page created for 3 siblings killed in crash in San Antonio
The ages of the siblings were 22, 17, and 10.
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed by vehicle after large fight near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle near downtown, and San Antonio police are looking for the people responsible. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on Angela Walk and S. Picoso Street. Police said a large fight broke out, involving between 15...
KTSA
New Braunfels PD arrests two San Antonio teens after police chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers from San Antonio are now in custody after police say they led a high-speed chase with officers from New Braunfels. Investigators say police were called around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday about multiple cars being broken into in a shopping center parking lot.
KTSA
San Antonio child predator to serve 20 years in prison, pay $100K to victims
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 20 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted of sexually exploiting children. Tanner Real, 22, will also have to pay $100,000 in restitution to his victims. According to court documents, Real extorted 10 minor victims into producing sexually explicit...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Fatal shooting was act of self-defense
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio are investigating the shooting death of a man suspected of trying to break into an apartment near downtown Tuesday morning. Investigators say the man living in the apartment pulled a gun and shot the intruder after he kicked open the bolted front door.
KSAT 12
Resident shoots, kills suspected burglar who kicked down door of North Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment north of downtown on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KTSA
Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
KSAT 12
Man, woman killed in West Bexar County identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and a woman who were killed in West Bexar County on Friday. Xavier Lopez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Their manners of...
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
KSAT 12
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
Comments / 0