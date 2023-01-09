ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police: Fatal shooting was act of self-defense

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio are investigating the shooting death of a man suspected of trying to break into an apartment near downtown Tuesday morning. Investigators say the man living in the apartment pulled a gun and shot the intruder after he kicked open the bolted front door.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
CHINA GROVE, TX
KSAT 12

Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries

The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

