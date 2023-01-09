Read full article on original website
Father John Misty announces North American tour dates for 2023
Father John Misty (aka Joshua Tillman) has announced dates for a 2023 North American tour, in support of his most recent album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’. The brand new run of shows will follow Tillman’s already announced tour of Europe and the UK, which wrap up in Manchester on March 17. Tillman’s US leg will kick off the following month, with the tour’s first stop slated for North Carolina’s Neighborhood Theatre on April 14.
Phish Announce Spring West Coast Tour Dates
Legendary jam band Phish has announced a string of 2023 west coast tour dates this spring. As part of the tour, the band is set to play its first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They will also be performing for three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. Along with two nights in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.
Yo La Tengo share new song “Aselestine”
Yo La Tengo’s 16th studio album, This Stupid World, arrives in 30 short days. And today (January 11), the stalwart avant-rock trio have shared its second offering. “Aselestine,” which follows the record’s November lead single, “Fallout,” is a sweet but somber cut led by Georgia Hubley’s cloudy vocal melody. She laments the loss of a troubled yet somehow saintly figure whose tangible absence on the track is both literal — through lyrics like “I wait for you / It’s not the same” — and atmospheric, dwelling in the misty synth that surrounds the simple acoustic guitar strumming, reserved bass line, and nearly invisible drums behind her voice.
Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey
BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native. Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting opens up on his successful battle with stomach cancer
Tom Hunting of Exodus hails medical staff who treated his stomach cancer and "got it all out of there"
