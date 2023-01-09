Yo La Tengo’s 16th studio album, This Stupid World, arrives in 30 short days. And today (January 11), the stalwart avant-rock trio have shared its second offering. “Aselestine,” which follows the record’s November lead single, “Fallout,” is a sweet but somber cut led by Georgia Hubley’s cloudy vocal melody. She laments the loss of a troubled yet somehow saintly figure whose tangible absence on the track is both literal — through lyrics like “I wait for you / It’s not the same” — and atmospheric, dwelling in the misty synth that surrounds the simple acoustic guitar strumming, reserved bass line, and nearly invisible drums behind her voice.

