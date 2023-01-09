ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

'Wheel' turning into new restaurant

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Customers filled tables at Wheel in Pottsville on Wednesday for what may be their last time. Owner Savas Logothetides has plans to convert the grilled cheese hot spot into "Tres," a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas, and tequila. “It's time to evolve. It's time for a...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mellott takes December cheerleading honors

The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YourErie

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Extras wanted for “A Gettysburg Christmas” feature film

Film personnel have made the official call for extras for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” set to film in Gettysburg starting next Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to film spokesperson Kris Webb, interested parties should send their name, age, and phone number to gettysburgchristmasfilm@gmail.com, including a statement that they are interested in being an extra.
GETTYSBURG, PA
countryfolks.com

High quality, homegrown beef

Ken Ogburn grew up on his family’s farm in Gettysburg, PA, where his father operated a beef feedlot. Following a church mission trip, Ken worked on his uncle’s Lancaster Co. farm hauling hay and straw. “Then I met Dawn and we got married,” said Ken. “I worked for...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police

An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say. The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy