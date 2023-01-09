Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
4 Free Things To Do in Lancaster, PA, With Kids This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
'Wheel' turning into new restaurant
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Customers filled tables at Wheel in Pottsville on Wednesday for what may be their last time. Owner Savas Logothetides has plans to convert the grilled cheese hot spot into "Tres," a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas, and tequila. “It's time to evolve. It's time for a...
Mellott takes December cheerleading honors
The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
Harrisburg, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Harrisburg. The Carlisle High School basketball team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on January 10, 2023, 12:45:00. The Carlisle High School basketball team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
pennbets.com
Parx Plans Mini-Casino Opening This Month, With Celebration Feb. 3
Parx Casino has scheduled Feb. 3 as the official opening of its new mini-casino in Shippensburg, with a soft opening days in advance of that to admit the first guests to gamble, eat, and drink. The Parx website has begun advertising that first Friday in February as the date for...
Extras wanted for “A Gettysburg Christmas” feature film
Film personnel have made the official call for extras for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” set to film in Gettysburg starting next Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to film spokesperson Kris Webb, interested parties should send their name, age, and phone number to gettysburgchristmasfilm@gmail.com, including a statement that they are interested in being an extra.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
harrisburgmagazine.com
The Hershey Pantry Chef Colette McNitt: A Familiar Face at an Iconic Hershey Restaurant
Photo By Will Masters (Photo Caption: Chef Colette McNitt and Owner Caleb Watters) Story By Christina Heintzelman – cheintzelman@benchmarkmediallc.com. The Hershey Pantry has been in existence since 1990 with new owner, Caleb Watters, taking over the helm and celebrating his first year of ownership in January 2023. Part of...
countryfolks.com
High quality, homegrown beef
Ken Ogburn grew up on his family’s farm in Gettysburg, PA, where his father operated a beef feedlot. Following a church mission trip, Ken worked on his uncle’s Lancaster Co. farm hauling hay and straw. “Then I met Dawn and we got married,” said Ken. “I worked for...
Home with stunning views of Harrisburg for $1.5 million: Cool Spaces
This contemporary west shore home offers panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and Harrisburg City skyline, and beyond, even offering distant views such as Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County. Built in 2007 on more than an acre, the homeowners worked closely with an architect, and with Yingst Homes, to...
Sheetz cuts diesel fuel price by 50 cents a gallon through January
Sheetz has decreased its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at all of its locations that offer it. The reduction, Sheetz said, includes auto and truck diesel fuel and will be good through Jan. 31, 2023. The national average price of diesel fuel on Monday was $4.64 a...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
lebtown.com
Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill Thursday along Interstate 81
A PennDOT contractor will perform soil remediation along I-81 in Swatara Township on Thursday, Jan. 12. The contractor will be cleaning up a diesel fuel spill along southbound I-81 about two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon). A PennDOT spokesperson said that the cleanup is likely in relation to...
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police
An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say. The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a...
Comments / 0