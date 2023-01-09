ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Reuters

Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE - report

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
KIRO 7 Seattle

In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their 'child'

A POWER PLANT, Ukraine — (AP) — Around some of their precious transformers — the ones that still work, buzzing with electricity — the power plant workers have built protective shields using giant concrete blocks, so they have a better chance of surviving the next Russian missile bombardment.

