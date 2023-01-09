ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news

Following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now has a decision to make regarding his future with the team and his NFL career, whether he’s going to retire or return to the team next season. And it looks like we have an update on Read more... The post Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
thecomeback.com

Packers WR has blunt response to Aaron Rodgers question

While Allen Lazard initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going not getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived before the season began. So, for all intents and purposes, the Green Bay Packers is the only NFL organization he’s ever played for. But when the next NFL season kicks off, Lazard doesn’t know if that will still be true.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Packers considering absolutely insane coaching move

The Green Bay Packers made an improbable late-season run to put themselves back into playoff contention, but ultimately they fell just short with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Even though the team did show some improvement down the stretch, there is still room for some changes, particularly on the offensive side Read more... The post Packers considering absolutely insane coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?

If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX2now.com

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Describes ‘Roller Coaster’ Season

SAINT LOUIS, MO

