10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news
Following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now has a decision to make regarding his future with the team and his NFL career, whether he’s going to retire or return to the team next season. And it looks like we have an update on Read more... The post Pat McAfee reveals major Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Boys Fishing Off Grandma’s Minnesota Lake Dock Films Muskie Devouring a Muskrat in Wild 2017 Video
Two young boys caught a rare moment on camera while fishing a few summers ago when they spotted a muskie devouring a massive muskrat. The clip went viral that year, and it is still so popular that it’s having a second round of fame right now. The boys, Tyler,...
WATCH: ‘You Can’t Park There Bud’ Minnesota Car Found In A Block Of Snow
File this video under things you don't see every day, or really at all. A plow driver on TikTok posted a video of a Minnesota car that was literally plowed around after it got stuck on a rural highway. The image of the car, suspended off the ground by snow is startling to those who made it through the historic blizzard conditions late last week.
thecomeback.com
Packers WR has blunt response to Aaron Rodgers question
While Allen Lazard initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going not getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived before the season began. So, for all intents and purposes, the Green Bay Packers is the only NFL organization he’s ever played for. But when the next NFL season kicks off, Lazard doesn’t know if that will still be true.
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at Disadvantage
The Dallas Cowboys matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend is expected to be a highly anticipated and highly watched game. It is likely that the NFL will want to give it the biggest stage possible, which could mean scheduling it as the Monday night game on Super Wild Card Weekend.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Packers considering absolutely insane coaching move
The Green Bay Packers made an improbable late-season run to put themselves back into playoff contention, but ultimately they fell just short with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Even though the team did show some improvement down the stretch, there is still room for some changes, particularly on the offensive side Read more... The post Packers considering absolutely insane coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
Visiting fans taking over NFL stadiums; The owners did this to Themselves; The death of the Home field Advantage
The NFL owners did this to themselves. In a story first reported by outkick.com, a former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole that Raiders owner Mark Davis is “embarrassed” about the stadium being filled by opposing fanbases.
The Great Minnesota Winter Wiper Debate: Up or Down?
If you have to park your vehicle outside when it's going to snow, do you leave the windshield wipers up or down?. The wipers up/wipers down debate has been around for a while. It's a debate that's been around pretty much since automobiles have been around here in Minnesota and in other states where winter brings snow and ice: if you have to park your vehicle outside, should you leave your windshield wipers up or down when wintery weather is in the forecast?
Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minnesota.
FOX2now.com
Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Describes ‘Roller Coaster’ Season
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is another warm day across the St. Louis region. Highs will be in the 60s, which is well above average for this time of year. The average high is 40. Increasing clouds are expected tonight as the next system approaching the region. Rain and some storms are possible into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will be to the south. Mainly rain but some rain/snow mix northwest of St. Louis with little accumulation, around a dusting to 1”. Most areas will receive less than .50” of rainfall.
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 4-10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would ...
