Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Dolphins are in the playoffs. But what are the odds they will win the Super Bowl?
The Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday with a win over the New York Jets combined with a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series
The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams. What makes a...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Keys For Giants To Win Against Vikings
Charles Davis joins Katie Mox to break down the keys for the Giants to win against the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round.
Vikings' playoff wait finally ends; Jefferson eyes big stage
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL’s leading receiver. Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting Jefferson, the NFC North champion Vikings have finally entered the playoffs. “I enjoy those big-platform games, and of course I want to get to that Super Bowl,” Jefferson said after Minnesota’s 29-13 tuneup win at Chicago on Sunday. “So whoever’s standing in the way, we’ve got to knock them down.” With a league-record 11-0 mark in one-score games this season, eight of them after trailing at some point in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have cut their teeth in more than their share of tense situations. This is another level of pressure, though, that Jefferson and several of his teammates have never experienced in purple.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll calls playoff experience 'overrated' ahead of Vikings rematch on Super Wild Card Weekend
Following an entire regime change, not many expected the New York Giants to be playoff-bound in Year 1 under first-time head coach Brian Daboll and first-time general manager Joe Schoen, and yet, here they are as the NFC's sixth-seed getting set for a wild-card round rematch with the NFC's third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The Giants haven't played a postseason game since the 2016 season, when they lost 38-13 at the Green Bay Packers following a New Year's Day trip to Miami where they took the infamous "boat picture." That picture and season now feel like ancient history, but Daboll isn't worried about his team's lack of postseason exposure since then ahead of their upcoming game in Minnesota.
