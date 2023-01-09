Injured Koko Head Trail hiker rescued by HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Located in Hawai’i Kai neighborhood, Koko Head Trail is known as a rather difficult hike. It is used by locals as a means of pursuing a healthy and fit life. It is admired and trekked by visitors who are lured by its views of O’ahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call on Jan. 8 at 2:54 p.m. that an injured hiker could not descend the Koko Head Trail.

The person who called said that a 38-year-old female hiker had made it approximately three-fourths of the way up the trail.

But, she sustained an injury after falling, making it impossible for her descend on her own.

HFD reached the injured hiker on foot by 3:24 p.m. They performed a medical assessment and tended to her injuries.

They then used Air 1 to airlift her off the trail to a safe zone nearby.

Once off the trail, she was transferred to care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.