Watch: Kerby Joseph picks off Aaron Rodgers for the 3rd time this season

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph just has a thing for picking off Aaron Rodgers.

Joseph, the Lions’ third-round pick from Illinois, did what no other player has ever done before. He recorded three interceptions off Rodgers in the same season.

After picking off two passes in Detroit’s 15-9 win over Green Bay in Week 9, Joseph wasn’t done. He ranged to the right side of the field and snagged another Rodgers throw in the Week 18 meeting in the home of the Packers.

This one came on third down late in the game with the Lions leading 20-16. Joseph ends the threat with a beautiful, historic interception:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

