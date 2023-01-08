ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions set the NFL record for sacks by a rookie class

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions defense entered Sunday night’s game in Green Bay needing just a half-sack from the rookie class to tie the NFL record.

Aidan Hutchinson made sure the Lions wouldn’t wait long to seize the record from the 1999 Tennessee Titans. Hutchinson sacked Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter, giving Detroit’s first-year players a total of 19.5 sacks on the season. But Hutchinson wasn’t done.

The No. 2 overall pick bagged another sack of Rodgers on a third down, raising the total to 20.5 overall. It was No. 9.5 for Hutchinson, retaking the season rookie sack lead from teammate James Houston, who had eight entering the night. Josh Paschal has two and Malcolm Rodriguez chipped in one of his own to build the new record.

Keep in mind that sacks have only been an official stat since 1982. It’s still a testament to the bright young talent in Detroit making a big impact early on.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

