China's climate envoy Xie meets with U.S. counterpart Kerry

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua met his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday and both sides agreed to maintain communication to jointly address the challenge of climate change, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Thursday.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks

The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who heads up the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will be the first CEO to take the role at the UN summit, said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

