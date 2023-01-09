Read full article on original website
China's climate envoy Xie meets with U.S. counterpart Kerry
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua met his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday and both sides agreed to maintain communication to jointly address the challenge of climate change, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Thursday.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks
The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who heads up the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will be the first CEO to take the role at the UN summit, said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.
Britain's Tesco sticks with profit outlook after strong Christmas sales
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, kept its full-year profit guidance after it joined rivals in reporting stronger than expected Christmas sales despite an escalating cost-of-living crisis.
