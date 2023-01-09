Read full article on original website
WSFA
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. The Fountain City has some exciting events ahead for the new year, as it celebrates several successes from the year before. The opening of the town’s second Chick-fil-a location, for instance, on Fairview Avenue in September provided new jobs for 125 people.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey to visit Montgomery elementary school Tuesday, encourage students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited a Montgomery elementary school Tuesday to encourage the students to “work hard” and “dream big.”. A special school assembly occurred at Highland Gardens Elementary School, one of the state’s “Turnaround” schools. During her 2022 State...
Ex-Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reports to federal prison
Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reported to prison in Alabama on Tuesday....
courierjournal.net
Robinson in Minority Office
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey recently announced at Stacia Robinson will serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from...
wtvy.com
Alabama House of Representatives elects new leadership
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers gathered in Montgomery for an organizational session Tuesday. Representatives unanimously elected Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-DeKalb County, to serve as the new speaker of the House. Former House Speaker Mac McCutcheon left the House floor for the last time, leaving Ledbetter, who was previously the majority...
alabamanews.net
Governor Ivey Visits Local Turnaround School for Encouraging Assembly
Governor Kay Ivey held a special assembly Tuesday morning to encourage students at a struggling Montgomery school. The Governor visited Highland Gardens Elementary School to provide encouraging words to students to work hard and to dream big for their future careers. “Work hard in your classes,” stated Governor Ivey. “Find...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
WSFA
Long list of Montgomery events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery, and the rest of the country, will mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a number of events taking place all weekend long. WSFA 12 News will once again air a televised event, a “Statewide Celebration,” highlighting artists’ performances and honoring...
alabamanews.net
House fire investigation underway in North Montgomery County
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire in North Montgomery County Wednesday. The fire happened just after 9:00 a.m. this morning in the 1600 block of Anderson Road, which is near Highway 231. North Montgomery County VFD Fire Chief Bruce Christian said no one was at...
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
alabamanews.net
New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men
Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
