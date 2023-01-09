ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are investigating a series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.

Since Dec. 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings, several of which have taken place just blocks apart.

"It's crazy, it's crazy," said resident Ramon Roman.

Police sources tell Action News the incidents might be connected.

Investigators say all the suspects appear to be juveniles. Police also say the guns used were all described similarly, as well as the suspects' vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UWV7_0k7z4ixl00

"We gotta be careful out there, it's a lot of people acting crazy right now," said Roman.

Last Sunday, police say someone was carjacked outside their home on the 4500 block of Aberdale Road. The victim's car was then used in a second carjacking on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue.

It's a reality Northeast Philadelphia resident Sugrim Kowleser knows all too well.

"My car was carjacked. They put a gun to my head and they took the van. I haven't found it back again," said Kowleser.

According to the 6abc Data Journalism Team, there have been 21 carjackings and attempts this year in Philadelphia.

Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.

Some residents say they'll take steps to try to be safe.

"Don't leave the car running; look at who's around you," said Kowleser.

Anyone with information on any carjacking is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

