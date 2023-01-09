Read full article on original website
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street. Once there, officers discovered a man inside...
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 800 block of Bladensburg Road. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. Shortly before 6 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. An adult man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
Suspects Wanted in Shooting That Hurt 2 Young Children Getting Off Bus in DC
D.C. police released photos Thursday of the suspects involved in a shooting that wounded two young children as they stepped off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A Route 54 bus was going north on 14th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 4 p.m., when D.C. police...
DC Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to shooting that left 6 and 9-year-olds injured
WASHINGTON — One man has been arrested and police continue to search for several suspects following a shooting that left two children injured as they were getting off a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed Tuesday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1000 Block of Park Road. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 18-year-old Keron Dukes of D.C. was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with the stabbing. Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The post 18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
