WUSA9

Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street. Once there, officers discovered a man inside...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 800 block of Bladensburg Road. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. Shortly before 6 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. An adult man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say

BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed Tuesday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1000 Block of Park Road. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 18-year-old Keron Dukes of D.C. was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with the stabbing. Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The post 18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

