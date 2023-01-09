ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak

The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES

The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES SAYS RUMOR HE REQUESTED A TRADE ISN'T ENTIRELY TRUE

Ryan Reaves is set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers. As he gears up for the reunion, he answered a few questions about it, cracking a few jokes but revealing an important tidbit in the process. According to Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Reaves said the rumor that he requested a trade out of New York was not entirely true and that the deal had been in the works for some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets

Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion

One MLB veteran is going from Northern California to north of the border. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that free agent slugger Brandon Belt has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt will be getting $9.3 million from Toronto, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic adds.... The post Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-SEA, and the Boston Bruins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken. Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Seattle Kraken game include the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, and Vegas Golden Knights.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice....
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA

