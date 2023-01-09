Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Related
KTLA.com
San Bernardino officer shoots, wounds armed man: Police
A San Bernardino Police Department officer shot and wounded an armed man on Saturday, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The man, 47-year-old Daniel Felix, ran from officers who were investigating gang-related murders in the 1300 block of Oregon Street at about 4:45 p.m., police said in a news release.
Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont
A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire. Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a The post Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger
A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
Deputy shot during confrontation with suspect near Lake Elsinore has died
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence has died.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
Riverside Sheriff's deputy in serious condition after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
vvng.com
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the officer was taken to an area hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
Man seen on video tossing dog over fence in Riverside County arrested, authorities say
A man who was caught on video tossing his dog over a fence at a cell tower in Riverside County has been arrested, authorities said. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of willfully abandoning his dog, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in an update. He was booked on suspicion […]
onscene.tv
Strip Mall Burns In Suspicious Fire
Just before 12:30 Wednesday morning, multiple reports of fire were reported on a strip mall on the 1600 block of West Broadway in Anaheim. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue found a unit in a strip mall well involved with fire and smoke showing. Firefighters found someone near the...
Man to stand trial for allegedly trying to burn store clerk during theft
A transient accused of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire when the man sought to prevent the defendant from fleeing with stolen groceries must stand trial for assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses, a judge ruled today.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting
A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged today with attempted murder. Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations -- two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She was set to be arraigned at the The post Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
foxla.com
Man arrested after after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday. Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.
Weapons threat prompts lockdown, search at MoVal high school campus
A threat of violence at a Moreno Valley high school today prompted a lockdown and search of the campus by law enforcement personnel, who ultimately found no credible threat to pubic safety.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Comments / 6