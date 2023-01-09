ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

San Bernardino officer shoots, wounds armed man: Police

A San Bernardino Police Department officer shot and wounded an armed man on Saturday, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The man, 47-year-old Daniel Felix, ran from officers who were investigating gang-related murders in the 1300 block of Oregon Street at about 4:45 p.m., police said in a news release.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont

A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire. Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a The post Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
z1077fm.com

Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident

After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KTLA

Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger

A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
BEAUMONT, CA
newsmirror.net

Local man waves gun at police, is shot

Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
YUCAIPA, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Sheriff's deputy in serious condition after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hllldale Lane, though they did not disclose why the deputy was in the area. The deputy was rushed to Inland Valley Medical Center following and is in serious condition. At around 6:45 p.m., it was reported that the deputy was undergoing shooting on wounds suffered during the shooting.The suspect, who was also shot during the incident, was also taken to the same hospital. This is the second shooting involving an RSO deputy in recent weeks, after Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
onscene.tv

Strip Mall Burns In Suspicious Fire

Just before 12:30 Wednesday morning, multiple reports of fire were reported on a strip mall on the 1600 block of West Broadway in Anaheim. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue found a unit in a strip mall well involved with fire and smoke showing. Firefighters found someone near the...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting

A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged today with attempted murder. Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations -- two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She was set to be arraigned at the The post Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned

A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy