Selma, AL

WSFA

Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Second Person Charged in Murder of Nakel Johnson

Alabama News Network has found court records that show a second person has been charged in the death of Nakel Johnson, who was abducted from a Montgomery hotel room. Those records show 55-year-old Reginald Jones is charged with capital murder in Johnson’s death. As Alabama News Network has reported,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
MARION, AL
alabamanews.net

Body Found in Montgomery

Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Second suspect arrested in shooting

A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Fire Burns Chapel at Elmore Correctional Facility

State prison officials say an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility has admitted to setting a fire at the prison chapel, which caused extensive damage. Several fire departments were called to put out the fire. The Holtville Slapout Fire Department says it, along with the fire departments of Elmore, Deatsville, Coosada...
ELMORE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man from Staton Correctional Facility removed from life support

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated man within the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections died over the previous weekend, according to confirmations obtained by APR from a department spokesperson. Willie Jones, Jr, an incarcerated man who was being treated at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL

