NHL roundup: Flyers stay hot behind Travis Konecny's hat trick

January 12 - Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday. Scott Laughton added one goal and two assists and Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves.
Confident Bulls Charge Into Matchup With Wizards

Confident Bulls charge into matchup with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A tough road loss isn't about to discourage the Chicago Bulls, who appear to be on the upswing at the season's midway point. And they will look to return to the win column when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
