Kansas State

Governor Kelly Inaugural Ball held Sunday

By Jake Kaufman
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ1Jo_0k7z3gwq00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated the start of her second term Sunday night.

The event was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with hundreds of guests in attendance.

During the 2019 inauguration ball, former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius described Governor Laura Kelly as a ‘leader who doesn’t need training wheels’. In 2023, political analysts say they expect the same ‘can-do’ from Kelly.

“She’s had four years of experience,” political expert Bob Beatty said. “So she is definitely one of the most experienced Governor’s in the country.”

Beatty believes Kelly will take on several issues almost immediately, including Medicaid and the food tax. Some ‘cultural’ issues, like transgender rights, he says, could possibly be placed on the backburner.

“She’s going to be rather emboldened,” Beatty said, “She won re-election by vetoing the number of bills that were passed on those cultural issues, and she won, so she probably will be a lot more confident in how she handles those.”

In addition to the inaugural ball, the swearing-in ceremony takes place on Jan. 9 at the Kansas State Capitol.

KSNT News

EMT qualifications dropped for TFD new hires

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is now accepting applications from individuals who are not previously certified as Emergency Medical Technicians. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the TFD, said the City of Topeka is now encouraging those who are interested in a career with the fire department to consider registering for an entry-level exam. […]
TOPEKA, KS
