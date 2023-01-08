ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after just one season as team's head coach

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Lovie Smith Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans abruptly fired Lovie Smith, ending his stint as head coach after one season, the team announced Sunday night.

During the season finale earlier in the day, the Texans, who entered with the worst record in the NFL, defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 32-31 , effectively putting Houston out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They were 3-13-1.

After being the favorite and in a position to land the top pick all season, the Texans will now pick second behind the Chicago Bears, who finish with a 3-14 record.

Smith, who has also coached the Bears (2004-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), leaves Houston after two seasons. He was Houston’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach in 2021. He replaced David Culley, who was also fired after one season .

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio released statements after the firing, thanking Smith for his work.

“While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success,” McNair said. “Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I'm confident we will find the right leader for our football team."

Caserio added: "I'm constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren't there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I'm confident in the direction of our football program moving forward."

Now, the Texans head into the offseason looking to revive their franchise.

The Texans have won just 10 games in the last three seasons, with four wins in each of the previous two seasons, and they appear to be in need of a franchise quarterback.

Davis Mills played in 15 games (3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns, 15 interceptions), after the team traded quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2017, last March. Watson did not play in 2021 amid a trade demand and more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson was suspended 11 games this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The Texans won the AFC South four times in five years from 2015-19, reaching 10 and 11 wins, respectively, in 2018 and 2019, under a core that included defensive end J.J. Watt, receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Watson. In 22 seasons, the franchise has never gotten past the divisional round of the playoffs.

MIT McCon
3d ago

3 coaches in 3 years says to me that it's not the coach...it also says that they people choosing coaches don't know what you are doing

G O D Z I L L A
3d ago

Houston has a racist management and messed over Deshawn Watson, but that backfired and he still got paid.. Lovie Smith is better off going to a better organization.. the only way that the Texans go to a Superbowl is if they buy a ticket when they host another one in Houston.. Houston is a grave yard for good NFL players.....

MREDCO
2d ago

Really!!! No surprise there. He was set up to fail from the beginning

