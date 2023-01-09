Read full article on original website
Crawford COA: January activities and updates
The Crawford County Commission on Aging is offering a Chair Yoga class every Wednesday at 11am at our New Senior Center! Chair Yoga is designed to provide choreography options that support the goals of increasing flexibility, range of motion, balance and mind-body integration. In chair yoga, students practice poses while seated in a chair or use the chair for assistance in some standing poses. Those with chronic conditions, weight issues, past injuries, disabilities, or anyone looking for a gradual and gentle ways to increase range of motion can all experience benefits from this practice.
Hale’s Students of the Month for December 2022
HALE – Hale Area Schools proudly presents the December Students of the Month. These students have shown great academic and character skills to earn their reward this month.
Fairview Hardware announces annual giveaway winners
FAIRVIEW – Fairview Hardware held its annual $500 gift giveaway Dec. 2. The winners were Tracy Constance and Jeremy Linsley.
New pharmacy opens in Roscommon
ROSCOMMON – MidMichigan Community Health Services is opening a full-service pharmacy, located at 241 Lake Street in Roscommon, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. All patients are welcome to use MidMichigan Community Health Services Pharmacy. The pharmacy will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and...
Archie Hall, 99, of Houghton Lake
Archie C. Hall, age 99, of Houghton Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, in New Hudson, in the presence and comfort of his family. Archie was born October 16, 1923, in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Elbridge and Phebe (Curtis) Hall. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1941. Archie was employed by Kelsey-Hayes Wheel Company until he retired in 1988 after 47 years. Archie served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters as well as the Naval Reserves until the outbreak of the Korean War. He proudly wore his WWII veterans cap. Archie met and fell in love with Elizabeth “Betty” Holman. They were married in 1943 and raised seven children in Garden City, Michigan. Archie and Betty had 70 wonderful years of marriage until Betty’s passing in 2013. Archie was profoundly religious and attended St. Raphael Catholic Church in Garden City and St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Houghton Lake. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers.
Jerry Tomlian, 83, of West Branch
Jerome Adam Tomlian, age 83, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center in West Branch, MI. He was born on September 18, 1939, in Detroit, MI to Albert and Bessie (Sloop) Tomlian. Jerry lived in West Branch most of his life. Jerry served in the United...
Rose Cibor, 88, formerly of Tawas City
Rose Marie Cibor formerly of Tawas City, passed away peacefully on Jan 5, 2023 at her home in Waterford MI with her family by her side. Rose was the youngest of 4 children, born on Jan 8, 1934 in Detroit MI. The daughter of Anthony & Josephine (Krol) Jachimowicz. The family moved to Elba NY where she was raised, and graduated from Elba Central High School. She was employed by Sylvania Co, then obtained her Hairdresser license and operated an in home hair salon. She married the love of her life, Frank S Cibor on Oct 3, 1953 in Elba NY. They were married 67 wonderful years, with his passing in April 2021. Eventually they left Elba, and moved the family to Detroit in 1971. She was employed by Detroit Bank & Trust, and retired in 1988 from Telcom Credit Union. Upon their retirements, they traveled around and made Apache Junction their home for 15 years. Moving back to Michigan, lived the later years in Tawas City.
Mel Legg, 84, of Roscommon
Melbourne Eugene Legg, 84, of Roscommon, MI passed away on January 5, 2023. Mel was born on December 20, 1938 in Pontiac, MI to Carson and Thelma (Spear) Legg. After his birth, he and his mom returned to Roscommon where he lived his entire life. Mel started his working life...
Lois Grier, 91, of Standish
Lois Ruth Peltier Grier, 91, passed away January 6th, 2023, at home. Lois was born in Auburn, Michigan on March 19th, 1931, to George and Martha (Marquart) Peltier. The family bought a farm in the Pine River area when Lois was two years old. Lois grew up on this farm and was active in FFA. After High School she attended Mercy School of Nursing. She married Jack Grier on September 25th, 1954. They lived in Mount Pleasant while Jack attended CMU and Lois worked as an RN in Mt. Pleasant and Midland. After Jack graduated, they returned to Standish and raised their three children. Lois will be remembered for her willingness to help anyone in need.
Linda Pfannkuchen, 75, of Au Gres
Linda Pfannkuchen, age 75, of Au Gres, Michigan passed away on January 5, 2023, in Standish, Michigan. She was born on May 8, 1947, in Santa Barbara, California to the late Donald Kelliher and Virginia Moumblow. Linda grew up and resided in Lompoc, California. Following high school and beauty school graduation, she met and married Jack Eyestone – the father of Michelle, Jason, and Barry. Linda lived in a couple different states before ending up in Flat Rock, Michigan for several years. In 1988 she relocated herself to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from UNLV. Linda served in the Clark County School District for 23 years as a K-5 teacher before she ultimately retired in 2014. In May of 1997 she married Richard Pfannkuchen in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the two have spent the last 25 years together happily married. They resided in Las Vegas, Nevada until 2015, and then retired to the Au Gres, Michigan area. Linda’s several hobbies consisted of sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, traveling around the world, golfing, and most importantly spending quality time with her family.
Mike Nowak, 80, of Roscommon
Michael David Nowak, age 80, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in West Branch, Michigan. Mike was born March 14, 1942, in Cedar Springs, Michigan, the son of George and Lenore (Bruce) Nowak. Mike was a trooper for the Michigan State Police from 1967 to 1992. He became...
Elizabeth Schmitt, 93, of West Branch
Elizabeth Ann Schmitt, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Villa at West Branch. She was born on May 24, 1929, in Ely, MN to John and Lempi (Norha) Schweiger. She lived in West Branch, MI since 2013 formerly of Charles City, IA. Elizabeth lived...
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Michigan 911 outage under investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. "The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,"...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He's on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. "It's very uncomfortable. And I've told the judges several times. It's very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, "Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations," which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
Rich Rummel, 80, of Lupton
Mr. Rummel, 80, passed away Sunday January 8, 2023 peacefully at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Detroit on April 9, 1942 to the late Richard & Mary (Guryn) Rummel. He married the former Michelle Passage on April 17,1965 in Dearborn, she survives him. Rich served in the U. S. Army after which he learned a trade as machinist. He retired from Perfection Tool Co. of Detroit and moved to Lupton area in 1999. He enjoyed being in the out of doors hunting, fishing and sharing time with his family.
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
New party store in Hale
HALE – The new Londo Lakes Store is located at 8585 Lavere Rd in beautiful Hale Michigan. They have an excellent variety of groceries, beer, wine, liquor, bait n tackle, and more. You can also pick up your DNR licenses there today!.
911 service knocked out in parts of Mid-Michigan for about an hour
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several counties in Mid-Michigan were reporting an outage of 911 service, which affected people reporting emergencies for about an hour Tuesday. Bay, Clare, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties all say 911 service was down beginning around 4 p.m. Michigan State Police say the problem appeared to be more widespread across the state.
