Linda Pfannkuchen, age 75, of Au Gres, Michigan passed away on January 5, 2023, in Standish, Michigan. She was born on May 8, 1947, in Santa Barbara, California to the late Donald Kelliher and Virginia Moumblow. Linda grew up and resided in Lompoc, California. Following high school and beauty school graduation, she met and married Jack Eyestone – the father of Michelle, Jason, and Barry. Linda lived in a couple different states before ending up in Flat Rock, Michigan for several years. In 1988 she relocated herself to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from UNLV. Linda served in the Clark County School District for 23 years as a K-5 teacher before she ultimately retired in 2014. In May of 1997 she married Richard Pfannkuchen in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the two have spent the last 25 years together happily married. They resided in Las Vegas, Nevada until 2015, and then retired to the Au Gres, Michigan area. Linda’s several hobbies consisted of sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, traveling around the world, golfing, and most importantly spending quality time with her family.

AU GRES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO