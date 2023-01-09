Read full article on original website
The 8 most tempting smart home products from CES 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This year’s CES is back in full swing after a couple of years of limited activity — and boy, is it back! As is the case for most things in the 21st century, most new devices that were showcased at the event have some sort of connected feature built in. And as you’d definitely expect from a tech extravaganza based in Las Vegas, a whole lot of those gadgets got real weird. But after the champagne flights and our long working nights, we now bring to you some of the best smart home devices from CES 2023 that you might actually consider living with.
The Verge
TCL has a screen ready for every version of reality
TCL’s displays are in TVs, smartphones, and maybe in the near future, the metaverse, too. At least, the company wants to make the screen that gets you there. At CES 2023, the company is announcing its latest experiments with wearable displays, including a VR headset and mixed reality glasses. Plus, its personal display glasses, which have only been available in limited markets, are now heading for the US. It’s kind of a “cover-all-your-bases” strategy for whatever the future of display technology looks like.
makeuseof.com
What Is Hisense's New ULED X Television Set All About?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most major brands that come to CES often arrive with several new product launches. Hisense was no different this year as the company announced a slew of devices including the U8K, U7K, and U6K series. The star of the show, however, was the company's brightest TV yet, the ULED X.
ZDNet
Smart home trends at CES 2023: Matter support, immersive lighting, and LG sneaker displays
New smart home trends were popping up from booth to booth throughout CES 2023. As we cover Nanoleaf, Eve, Google, and others adopting new tech and embracing the smart home world, some 2023 smart home trends are emerging that should give users a more connected and seamless experience with the Internet of Things.
The best products at CES 2023 you can actually buy now
We found the best gear from CES 2023 that you can actually order now. Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceYou won't have to wait years to get this gear.
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
TechRadar
Samsung's 77-inch OLED is the best TV I've seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Engadget
The Morning After: The best of CES 2023
After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
CNET
The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023
Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now
A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
From color-changing cars to self-driving strollers, here's some of the coolest tech from CES 2023
A long list of companies once again showed off an assortment of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station 12-in-1 monitor stand wins award
A 2023 CES Innovation Award has been given to the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand, Wireless). The gadget can help you to streamline your desk setup with 4K @ 60 Hz HDMI and 100 W USB-C ports. The device also has a wireless charging pad and an Ethernet port. The 551 USB-C Hub also received an award at the event.
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
makeuseof.com
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
Samsung Brings the OLED Love To Its New Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitors For CES 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. CES is a remarkable showcase for many the consumer tech vendor, and Samsung has always maintained an excitingly prolific presence at the annual Vegas event. And in no change from typical form, the company’s 2023 booth delivered one innovation after the other, especially when it comes to computer monitors that are tailor-made for gamers and streaming devotees. Later this year, Samsung fans can expect the arrival of five brand new monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey G95SC, Odyssey G8 OLED, Smart Monitor M80C,...
ledinside.com
HARMAN Announces Ready Display, Transforming Consumer Electronics Display Experiences for the Vehicle
Patented Samsung technology from leading consumer devices has been reimagined for the vehicle to deliver new levels of vivid, brilliant in-cabin optics. HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today introduced HARMAN Ready Display, a portfolio of display products, including Neo QLED Auto, that leverage Samsung synergies to bring leading consumer electronics display experiences into the vehicle. HARMAN Ready Display optimizes price, performance, and design to fit a wide variety of vehicle needs.
